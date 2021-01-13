Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Decreases By 97.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRPOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,000. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

