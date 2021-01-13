Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Drops By 64.9%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 25,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.00. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

