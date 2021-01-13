Short Interest in Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Drops By 59.7%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 3,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Cipherloc Corporation develops products and services based on a quantum-resistant encryption technology. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

