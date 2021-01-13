Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Rises By 172.8%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 2,034,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.