Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 71.7%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

