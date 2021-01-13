Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Declines By 74.2%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the December 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 586,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,949. Greenland Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

