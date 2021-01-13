Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Grows By 107.4%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the December 15th total of 164,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HNSBF remained flat at $$29.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplantations and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, transplant rejection, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.