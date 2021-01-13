Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Grows By 1,200.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of HPGLY opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

