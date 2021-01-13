Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Decreases By 50.0%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IHLDY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Imperial Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

