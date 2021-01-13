Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Drops By 58.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

