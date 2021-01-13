Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Expands By 158.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Investec raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

