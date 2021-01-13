Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 65.7%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,736. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

