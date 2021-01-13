Short Interest in Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) Decreases By 74.7%

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LIQDQ traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,366. Liquid Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Liquid Holdings Group alerts:

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.