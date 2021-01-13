Short Interest in Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Expands By 1,741.1%

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, an increase of 1,741.1% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.4 days.

MNGPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

