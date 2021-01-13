Short Interest in MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) Expands By 125.0%

MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS (NYSE:MFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFO stock remained flat at $$25.44 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. MFA FINANCIAL 8.00% SR NTS has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

