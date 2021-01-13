Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Increases By 2,275.0%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 2,275.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CMU opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth $63,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

