Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Decreases By 92.5%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the December 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mountain High Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,063. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get Mountain High Acquisitions alerts:

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.