Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Decreases By 85.7%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

