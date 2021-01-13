Short Interest in Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Decreases By 91.8%

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

