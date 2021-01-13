Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Drops By 55.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Shares of Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.