Short Interest in Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Increases By 154.4%

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OSN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. Ossen Innovation has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

