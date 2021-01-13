Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Decreases By 90.0%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Persimmon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Simmons restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.29. 6,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.