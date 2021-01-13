Short Interest in Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Expands By 1,870.0%

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGAS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Petrogress has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

