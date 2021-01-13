Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expands By 2,241.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, an increase of 2,241.1% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POAHY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

