Short Interest in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Increases By 3,700.0%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of PY stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.