Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Rises By 111.5%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,806. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

