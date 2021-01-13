Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 60.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. 452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

