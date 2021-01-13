Short Interest in Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Drops By 88.7%

Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 1,321,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,846,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMRTQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $591,870.80, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.39. Stein Mart has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc, a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

