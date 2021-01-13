Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 503.3%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 503.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

SSUMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 14,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,377. Sumitomo has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.