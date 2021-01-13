Short Interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Grows By 119.5%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the December 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Suzano in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suzano currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,028. Suzano has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Suzano by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.