Short Interest in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Expands By 600.0%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Danske cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

