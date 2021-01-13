Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Rises By 140.7%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,040,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THBR opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

