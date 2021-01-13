Short Interest in Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Rises By 1,010.0%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 1,010.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Timberline Resources stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Timberline Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres consisting of 583 unpatented lode mining claims situated in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) project covering an area of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain mining district, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

