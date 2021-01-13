Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Declines By 50.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

