Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Decreases By 99.9%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNCRY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

UNCRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

