Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 60.0%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VGIT stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.557 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

