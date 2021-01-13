Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Declines By 72.2%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. 941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

