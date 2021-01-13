Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 1,683.3%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the December 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. VNUE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

