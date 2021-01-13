Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Decreases By 62.5%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

