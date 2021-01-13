Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,674 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,100,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 459,619 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 323,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

