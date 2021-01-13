Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

DIS stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.52. 303,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $319.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.