Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 161,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.04. 261,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

