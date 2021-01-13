Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $307,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,038. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.03 and its 200 day moving average is $622.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $779.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

