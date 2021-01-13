Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. 208,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,342,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

