Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will post sales of $34.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $30.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $131.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.00 million, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $139.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $88,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock worth $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

