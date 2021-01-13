Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 145178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.

SMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.79 million and a PE ratio of 37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

