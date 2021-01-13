SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 168,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 41,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

