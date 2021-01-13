Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,309 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,593,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.32. 220,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $123.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

