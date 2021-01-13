Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 636,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,317. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

