Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after buying an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. 317,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $91.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

